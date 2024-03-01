Obituary: Raymond E. ‘Ray’ Dodd, 50, Louisville

Raymond E. “Ray” Dodd, 50, of Louisville, died Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at University of Louisville Hospital. He was an avid University of Louisville fan. He enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, and especially spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Dodd.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Kimberly Dodd; two sons, Robert “Bobby” Dodd and Chase Dodd; his mother, Helen Burk; three sisters, Debra Schofner, Tara Skees and Ashley Shaw, two half-brothers; Lewis Joseph Dodd, who was like a brother; his mother-in-law, Sherry Baird; one brother-in-law, Murray Baird; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with a graveside service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at St. Michael Cemetery in Fairfield.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2024.Friends may visit from 5 p.m. until time of service on Tuesday.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.

