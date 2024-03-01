Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024

Nicholas James Hall, 37, Coxs Creek, speeding, 26 mph or more over the speed limit; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle. No bond. Booked at 12:17 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

Ginger Sue Powers, 50, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; failure to or improper signal. No bond. Booked at 3:11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Terry Allen Stewart, 33, Bardstown, driving on a DUI suspended license; leaving the scene of an accident. No bond. Booked at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Hunter Stoll Stith, 40, Lexington, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; violation of a Kentucky protective order. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 9:51 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Terri Mae Wood, 41, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation) No bond. Booked at 12 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

James Marshall Curtsingeer, 38, Chaplin, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 1:24 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024.

Jaime A O’Daniel, 43, Bloomfield, custodial interference. No bond. Booked at 2:38 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Robert Clark, 33, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $234 cash. Booked at 2:50 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas Curtis Linton, 38, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $4,000 cash. Booked at 8:59 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Michael Fowler, 32, London, public intoxication controlled substances – excludes alcohol. No bond. Booked at 9:46 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Calvin Curtis Cambron, 54, Bardstown, impersonating a peace officer. No bond. Booked at 10:11 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-