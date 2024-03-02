Obituary: Garland Jackson Jesse, 76, Taylorsville

Garland Jackson Jesse, 76, of Taylorsville, died Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. He was born March 2, 1947, in Shelbyville to the late Grover Jackson and Louise Hundley Jesse. He was a retired employee of Leggett & Platt. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed writing and playing music.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Jennifer Lynn Jesse; and one sister, Kathy Truax.

He is survived by his wife, Sally Fenwick Jesse; four sons, Mark (Susan) Jesse of Florida, Jack Jesse of Louisville, Clay (Becky) Jesse and Jody (Melissa) Jesse, both of Shelbyville; three stepchildren, Shelly (Ricky) Robinson of Louisville, Sammy Alvey and Tommy (Trish) Alvey, both of Bardstown; one sister, Carolyn Blackwell of Shelbyville; one brother, Mike Jesse of Pleasureville; 19 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren with one on the way; and four great-great-grandchildren.

The family followed his wishes for cremation. The memorial service is 6 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2024, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Bro. Chad Goodlett officiating.

Visitation is 3-6 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

