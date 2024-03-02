Obituary: Alma Jean Burba, 92, Bardstown

Alma Jean Burba, 92, of Bardstown, died peacefully Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, at her home. She was born May 25, 1931, in Bloomfield to the late Perry and Olva Mae Ward Hendricks. She was a former teller for Town and Country Bank and retired as a teller from Wilson and Muir Bank. She liked to golf, line dance, play bridge and practice yoga. She loved the Christmas season and was a fanatic for decorating her church and home. She was an active person in her community and was a member of the Mayor’s Advisory Board under Mayor Gus Wilson. She was a former Gray Lady at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She tutored students with dyslexia at St. Joseph School. She was a former treasurer of the Salvation Army. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Bardstown where she served as an elder, church treasurer and volunteer.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one daughter, Peggy Shewmaker; one grandson, Michael Etheredge; one son-in-law, David Etheredge; two sisters, Dona Mae Snider and Marshalene Colvin; and three brothers, Rudolph Hendricks, Orvan Hendricks and Garland Hendricks.

She is survived by her husband, Randall Burba; one daughter, Patti Etheredge of Bardstown; two sons, Joe (Lora) Wathen of Bee Springs and Ben (LeeAnne) Wathen of Bowling Green; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; her bonus family, Randy (Cece) Burba of Bardstown; two grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

The memorial service is 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2024, at the First Presbyterian Church of Bardstown with the Rev. Ginny Brown officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers contributions go to the First Presbyterian Church of Bardstown or Hospice of Nelson County.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-