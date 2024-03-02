Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, March 1, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Friday, March 1, 2024

Justin Riley Gilkerson, 34, Lavalette, W.Va., alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 12:45 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Maikel Prieto Mesa, 38, Louisville, speeding, 19 mph over limit; no seat belts; no insurance; no registration plates; no registration receipt; no insurance card; improper display of registration plates; obscuring the identity of a machine, $500 to less than $10,000 value. No bond. Booked at 3:53 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Dustin Brout Wooten, 28, Springfield, probation violation (for technical violation); no bond. Booked at 12:48 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2024, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Mark Aaron Lawson, 46, St. Petersburg, Fla., contempt of court. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 3:20 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2024, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Kristopher Jay Bundy, 29, Campbellsville, failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 3:24 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Mark Anthony Goodlett, 55, Louisville, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $10,440. Booked at 4:36 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2024.

John Thomas Wimsett, 36, Bardstown, murder. No bond. Booked at 4:52 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Rufus Eugene Harper, 34, Hodgenville, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; no insurance card; careless driving; rear license not illuminated. No bond. Booked at 9:02 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-