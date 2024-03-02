Obituary: William Byron Houk, 74, Bardstown

William Byron Houk, 74, of Bardstown, died peacefully Friday, March 1, 2024, at his home with family by his side. He was born April 7, 1949, in Edinburg, Ill., to William Arthur Houk and Doris Elaine Moomey Fulkerson.

He was a retired U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam. In his travels, he liked scuba diving, was a Dallas Cowboy fan and an avid UK fan. He was a sportsman and like to hunt, fish and cook barbeque for family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father, J.T. Fulkerson Sr.; one sister, Kathy Danner; and one brother, J.T. Fulkerson Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Vickie Mink Houk; three daughters, Summer (Shane) Collier of Elkton, Sina (Michael) Bonza and Rebecca Evans, both of Bardstown, and Hannah (Gilbert) Gradillas of San Clemente, Calif.; three sons, James (Debbie) Houk of Jeffersonville, Ind., John (Misty) Houk of Oklahoma, and William Ethan (Olivia) Houk of Louisville; two sisters, Johnna (Pete) Pettyjohn of Versailles and Luann (Howard) Summers of Bardstown; one sister-in-law, Tammy Fulkerson of Cox’s Creek; 17 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The family has respected his wishes for cremation.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2024, with a 7 p.m. service at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home. Military Honors will be provided by the Marion County Honor Guard at 3 p.m.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

