Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, March 2, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Saturday, March 2, 2024

Rene Lynn Smith, 54, Bardstown, speeding, 26 mph or more over the speed limit; reckless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 2:04 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Timothy Lee Mudd, 43, Cox’s Creek, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto $10,000 or more but less than $1 million in value; criminal mischief, third-degree; resisting arrest; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond total is $3,500 cash. Booked at 3:41 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Robert Lee Staten, 20, Willisburg, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 5:26 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Elvis Ray Reecer, 27, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2024.

-30-