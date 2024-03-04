Obituary: Johnny Everett Keeling, 64, Taylorsville

Johnny Everett Keeling, 64, of Taylorsville, died Friday, March 1, 2024, at Baptist Health Louisville. He was born Dec. 16, 1959, in Shelbyville to the late James Edward and Barbara Dean Keeling. He was a retired employee of Leggett & Platt where he was chief union steward. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, and he attended Grace Chapel in Taylorsville. He was a selfless, hard working man who never met a stranger.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Navy Keeling.

JOHNNY EVERETT KEELING

He is survived by two daughters, Crystal (Jacob) Smith of Bloomfield and Leslie (Shawn) Tindle of Bee Spring; two sons, Michael David (April) Keeling of Shepherdsville and Chad Everett (Morgan) Keeling of Leitchfield; one sister, Mona Gail Cheatham of Taylorsville; one brother, Ray (Merle) Keeling of Cox’s Creek; 11 grandchildren, James, Kaylie, Mikey, Jacob, Chase, Blayse, Brayden, Landin, Harlan, John Robert and Annabelle; and four great-grandchildren, Adriana, Pheonix, Zeke and Essie.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2024, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville. Burial is in the Little Union Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday,, March 7, 2024.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

