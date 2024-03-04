Obituary: Mary Martha St. Clair, 77

Mary Martha St. Clair, 77, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2024, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born September 1, 1946 in Louisville.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry St. Clair and her parents, Jim and Patricia Aubuchon.

Mary was a mother to four, Alisa St. Clair, Amanda Newton (St. Clair) (Bernard), Christopher St. Clair, and Curtis St. Clair; a grandmother to Dallas Price, Savannah Price, Kelsi St. Clair, Logan Newton, Nicholas St. Clair, Emmalyn St. Clair, Bryson St. Clair and Jayce St. Clair; As well as a great-grandmother to two young girls, Zaiya Price and Kendall Beatty. She was a loved sister to Marsha Brice (Aubuchon) and Melinda Aubuchon.

Cremation was chosen with no services.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-