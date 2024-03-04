Obituary: Margaret Jeanne Buckler Blanford, 71

Margaret Jeanne Buckler Blanford, 71, died peacefully Sunday, March 3, 2024, after a long battle with breast cancer. She was a devout Catholic and a parishioner of St. Augustine Church in Lebanon. She was born Oct. 12, 1952, in Lebanon to the late Junior and Jeanne Buckler.

MARGARET JEANEE BUCKLER BLANFORD

She was a single mother who put herself through college and earned a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education. She taught for several years at St. Augustine Elementary School, where she established the kindergarten program. While teaching, she worked on and earned two more degrees, a Master’s degree, and a Rank I from Western Kentucky University. Her Rank I was in counseling, and she traded in her teaching shoes to counsel K-5 students at two different schools. She retired from that position in 2013. After retiring, she treasured spending time with her growing family and making memories. She cherished time with her precious grandkids. She has pictures of her loved ones covering almost every wall. She fancied planning and taking vacations with her husband and grandchildren, flowers, hummingbirds, refurbishing furniture, and Amazon shopping. She would check out desserts when entering a restaurant and order them first.

She will be deeply missed, especially by her wonderful husband, children, and grandchildren.

Survivors include her loving and devoted husband of 32 years, Paul Blanford; four daughters, Jennifer Stone (Eric) of Bardstown, Kim Detherage of Louisville, Paula Weaver (Bo) of Georgia and Johanna Mudd (Junior) of Lebanon; one son, Brian Blanford (Ashley) of Lebanon; two sisters, Marian Caldwell (Billy) and Mary Ellen Wright (Ricky), both of Calvary; three brothers, Richard Buckler and John Buckler, both of Lebanon, and Tony Buckler (Janie) of Louisville; and nine grandchildren, Dawson Weaver, Clayton Weaver, Raelee Weaver, Marissa Detherage, Joshua Detherage, Scarlett Blanford, Emery Mudd, Drew Mudd, and Knox Mudd.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Friday, March 8,, 2024, at St. Augustine Church in Lebanon with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2024, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service with Deacon Joe Dant.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to KLOVE or St. Augustine Grade School.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

