Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, March 4, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Sunday, March 3, 2024

Katelyn Raine Sweeney-Dennison, 22, Boston, failure to appear (9 counts); probation violation (for felony offense); rear license not illuminated; operating on a suspended license. Bond is $22,375. Booked at 12:44 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

Shane Thomas Herchenrader, 34, Fairdale, probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear (4 counts). Bond total is $11,520 cash. Booked at 1:41 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

Kenneth Shane Mitchell, 37, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,500 cash. Booked at 5:50 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Lashawn Tonge, 34, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000. Booked at 5:53 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

-30-