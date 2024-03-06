The county’s annual bulky item pickup nearing completion of its first phase

Phase 2 of Bulky Item Pickup starts next Monday, March 11th. Click image to enlarge.

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 — The first phase of the county’s bulky item pickup will be completed this week, according to John Greenwell, the county’s solid waste coordinator.

The next phase that begins Monday, March 11, 2024, will include the areas south of the Bluegrass Parkway and west of KY 49, Loretto Road. Greenwell said residents should have their bulky items out along the road in front of their homes by 7 a.m. the morning of Monday, March 11th.

NEW HAVEN, FAIRFIELD CONTRACTS. Fiscal Court approved contracts to provide garbage collection services to both the cities of New Haven and Fairfield.

The county will add New Haven to its garbage collection routes on July 1, 2024.

The county has been collecting garbage in Fairfield for years, but Hutchins said he was unable to find an agreement or contract, which led to the approval of a new one.

In other business, the court:

— approved resolutions in support of two pieces of legislation in the General Assembly addressing funding for advanced medical training for EMTs, and creating a funding mechanism for that training.

— heard interim Emergency Manager Brad Metcalf announce a statewide tornado drill that will take place at 10:07 a.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

— heard that Nelson County EMS has lift assist agreements with all of the county’s fire departments.

— heard that the Joint Planning Commission hired Nikki McCamish as its new executive director. She replaces Jan Johnston-Crowe who recently retired.