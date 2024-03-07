Video: NC Forward interview on WBRT’s ‘Bradford & Brooks’ radio show

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 — Jessica Hogue and Jamie Miracle, both with Nelson County Forward, a group focused on county school board accountability and providing equity and quality education for all students, sat it with Jim and Margie for the Wednesday, March 6, 2024 broadcast of WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show.

The discussion touches on NC Forward’s mission, their legal work in regard to school board transparency and accountability, and the recent firing of Superintendent Wes Bradley. Running time: About 44 minutes.

