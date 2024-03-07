Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Shelby Jean Riggs, 25, Chaplin, assault, fourth-degree (minor injury). No bond. Booked at 10:22 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Iva Kay Barrett, 43, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 12:13 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Adam Elvin Ball, 37, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 12:32 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Preston Wayne Price, 29, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 2:02 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Scott Douglas Smith, 60, Bloomfield, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 2:18 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2024, by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-