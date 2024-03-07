Obituary: Clara Diane Spalding, 75, Bardstown

Clara Diane Spalding, 75, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at her home. She was born April 27, 1948, in Washington County. She was a member of Mill Creek Baptist Church.

CLARA DIANE SPALDING

She enjoyed gambling, and spending time with her grandchildren and family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Spalding; one daughter, Ginny Spalding; her parents, Sam and Sara Miller; one son-in-law, Frankie Newton; and brothers, sisters, and in-laws.

She is survived by three children, Cathy Newton, Joseph “Joe” Paul Spalding, and Janice Spalding; two sisters, Nancy Settles and Jewell Reynolds; four grandchildren, Jonathan, Courtney, Victoria, and Ian; six great-grandchildren, Kayelyn, Ellie, Barrett, Emily, Carson, and Tucker; and a special friend, Karen Marshall.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with cremation to follow with Bro. Ray Johnson officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, March 8, 20244,, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2024, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go towards the service.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-