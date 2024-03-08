Obituary: Thomas Wayne ‘Tommy’ Jennette, 55, Bardstown

Thomas Wayne “Tommy” Jennette, 55, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at Baptist Health Hardin. He was born Nov. 5, 1968, in Louisville to Ronald Lee and Dorothy Powers Jennette Sr. He was a plumber and handyman and a former firefighter for Highview, Camp Taylor, and Dixie Suburban Fire Departments. He was an avid fan of UK and NASCARr, and he was of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his son, Anthony Farmer; his father, Ronald Lee Jennette Sr.; one brother, Ronald Lee Jennette Jr.; and one sister, Debbie Jennette.

He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Powers Jennette of Bardstown; one sister, Crystal (Charlie) Thornton of Bardstown; a special friend, Kathy Schroerlucke of Louisville; and several nieces and nephews.

In honoring his wishes cremation was chosen. There will be no visitation or services.

