Obituary: Ronald L. Barnes, 85, Hodgenville

Ronald L. Barnes, 85, of Hodgenville, died Thursday, March 6, 2024, at his home in Hodgenville.

He was born in Louisville April 19, 1938, to the late Marion Russell and Edna Mae Saddler Barnes. He was a Baptist by faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Kim Barnes; two sisters, Lilly Mae Love and Wanda Judd; and three brothers, Marion Barnes Jr., Bobby Barnes and Billy Barnes.

He is survived by his companion of 16 years, Donna Predmore of Hodgenville; two daughters, Ruby G. Connor and Ronetta Barnes; one son, Rhett Barnes; one sister, Wilma Smith; two brothers, Tom Barnes and Charles Barnes, both of Hodgenville; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation was chosen.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of services.

