Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, March 7, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Thursday, March 7, 2024

Marcus Lavaughn Williams, 21, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 11:19 a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Zachary Thomas Harrison, 30, Chaplin, possession of controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; criminal mischief, first-degree; driving on a DUI suspended license; possession of drug paraphernalia; no insurance; no registration receipt; no seat belts. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 11:25 a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Clint Lynn Smith, 46, Shepherdsville, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $20,000 cash or property. Booked at 11:55 a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Alexander Xavier Morgan, 25, Hodgenville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 1:02 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Tyler Sparrow, 26, Bloomfield, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 2:35 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Jawan Allen McKnight, 26, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substances, fentanyl; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces); leaving the scene of an accident; reckless driving; disregarding stop sign; no registration plates; failure to signal; no insurance; persistent felony offender, second-degree. Booked at 2:35 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2024.

David Wayne Clark, 35, New Haven, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 2:57 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Brian Christopher Mattingly, 50, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting; possession of controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine) (2 counts); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others more than $500 but less than $1,000 value; burglary second-degree. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 3:15 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Zacharty Alexander Robinson, 32, Lexington, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Michael Dakotah Hall, 27, Bloomfield, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 4:40 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Misty Jo Yocum, 47, Chaplin, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 5:05 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Evan James Lyons, 29, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 7:17 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2024, by the Bloomfield Police Department.

-30-