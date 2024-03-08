Candidate announces he’ll withdraw from 50th District state representative race

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, March 8, 2024 — Don Thrasher, a candidate for 50th District state representative, announced early Friday that he plans to withdraw from the race.

Thrasher said his decision came down to his need to be available for the care of his mother, who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

“Sometimes you have to weigh what is most important to you, and I have done that,” Thrasher posted to social media.

Thrasher’s exit leaves two Republicans who will face off in the May primary — incumbent state Rep. Candy Massaroni, and former city school board member Andy Stone.

There is no Democrat in the race for the seat.

The May primary is Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

