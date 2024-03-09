Obituary: William Martin Osborne, 81, formerly of Fredericktown

William Martin Osborne, 81, of Mount Washington, formerly of Fredericktown, died at 6:54 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at Baptist Health Louisville.

He is survived by two daughters, Sandra (John) Burke of Fisherville and Jennifer Osborne of Louisville; two sons, Robert (Michelle) Osborne of Elk Creek and John Guiying) Osborne of Madison, Ala.; two sisters, Mary Francis (Donnie) Puckett of Winchester and Susan Montgomery of Lebanon; two brothers, Fred (Ginny Ann) Osborne and Tommy (Margaret) Osborne, both of Bardstown; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2024, at St. Rose Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2024, and 7-9:30 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2024, at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield with a 5:30 p.m. Sunday prayer service.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is entrusted with arrangements.

