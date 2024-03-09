Obituary: Joseph William ‘Joe’ Yates, 82, Springfield

Joseph William “Joe” Yates, 82, of Booker Rd., Springfield, died at 9:25 a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2024, at Village of Lebanon. He was branch manager of Kentucky Utilities Company in Lebanon and Springfield for 35 years.

He is survived by one daughter, Cynthia Ann (Todd) Mattingly of Springfield; three sons, Stephen (Beth) Yates of Crestwood, Fred (Bridget) Rowe of Adair County and Christopher Rowe of Lexington; four sisters, Wanda (Joe) Osborne and Marilyn Schuler, both of Springfield and Judy Mattingly and Glenda (Gerry) Jackson, both of Bardstown; two brothers, Donnie (Diana) Yates of Florida and Richie (Mary Ann) Yates of Lebanon; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at St. Rose Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2024, and 7-9:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield with a 5 p.m. Tuesday prayer service.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is entrusted with arrangements.

