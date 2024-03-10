Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, March 8, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Friday, March 8, 2024

Michael Wayne Rhodes, 63, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 9:47 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Steven Allen Ballard, 28, New Haven, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 10:12 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2024.

Christophe;r Nelson Jackson, 41, Elizabethtown, failure to appear. Bond is $822.21 cash. Booked at 2:51 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2024, by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

Clifford Eugene Johnson, 30, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 4:45 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

George Faith Whelan, 23, New Hope, promoting or procuring a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities by electronic means. No bond. Booked at 5:32 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2024.

David Charles Witt Jr., 45, Smithfield, receiving stolen property, $1,000 to less than $10,000 value; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); operating on a suspended license; failure to notify change of address to the Department of Transportation. No bond. Booked at 5:54 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Cesar Roberto Montellano Del Angel, 39, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 6:35 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2024.

Jason Brian Cambron, 50, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 8:05 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2024.

-30-