Obituary: Nadeen Brawner, 91, formerly of Bloomfield

Nadeen Brawner, 91, formerly of Bloomfield, died Sunday, March 10, 2024, at Tristar Hendersonville Hospital in Hendersonville, Tenn. She was born Jan. 13, 1933, to the late Elmer and Bessie Rayburn Bloyd. She was a retired employee of Conco.

NADEEN BRAWNER

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Brawner; one son, Allen Coffey; and one brother, Kenneth Bloyd.

She is survived by two daughters, Sharon (Ronald “Buddy”) Kyle of Hendersonville, Tenn. and Wanda (Glen) Evans of Bloomfield; one sister, Cynthia (Jimmy) Jenkins of Bagdad; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Shawn Coffey officiating. Burial is in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-