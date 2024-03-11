Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, March 10, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Sunday, March 10, 2024

Sierra Diane Tonge, 24, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond is $1,184 cash. Booked at 12:45 a.m. Sunday, March 10, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

James Randall Curtsinger, 54, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence; failure to appear. Bond total is $2,750 cash. Booked at 3:03 a.m. Sunday, March 10, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

William Cody Clark, 18, New Haven, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (motor vehicle); no insurance. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 6:41 a.m. Sunday, March 10, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeffrey Monty Harrison, 58, Bardstown, failure to appear (six counts); non-payment of court costs, fees or fine. Bond total is $7,483 cash. Booked at 7:59 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Alexis Chantel Wigginton, 20, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $195 cash. Booked at 11:28 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

Trey Allen McCarthy, 24, Louisville, trafficking in controlled substance – heroin; trafficking controlled substance,, first-degree (4 or more grams cocaine); possession of marijuana; improper display of registration plates. No bond. Booked at 11:35 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

-30-