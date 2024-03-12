Obituary: Vickie Lee Houk, 70, Bardstown

Vickie Lee Houk, 70, of Bardstown, died Saturday, March 9, 2024, at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville. She was born March 7, 1954, in Middlesboro. She was a former teacher for Micah Christian Academy. She was a former telephone lineman for Bellsouth. She was a member of Maryville Baptist Church and an avid UK fan.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Byron Houk; two sisters, Margie Mink and Mary Adcock; and one brother, Roy Mink.

She is survived by three daughters, Summer (Shane) Collier of Elkton, Sina (Michael) Bonza and Rebecca Evans, both of Bardstown, and Hannah (Gilbert) Gradillas of San Clemente, Calif.; three sons, James (Debbie) Houk of Jeffersonville, Ind., John (Misty) Houk of Stamps, Ark., and William Ethan (Olivia) Houk of Louisville; three sisters, Lena Barnett and Carolyn Gray, both of Middlesboro and Kathy Christian of LaFollette, Tenn.; 17 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, March 14, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with burial in New Salem Baptist Church.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2024, and 9-11 a.m. Thursday, March 14, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

