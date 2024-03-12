Obituary: Charles Raymond ‘Buddy’ Janes Jr., 90, Bardstown

Charles Raymond “Buddy” Janes Jr., 90, of Bardstown, died peacefully at Flaget Memorial Hospital with family members by his side Sunday, March 10, 2024.

CHARLES RAYMOND “BUDDY” JANES JR.

He was born July 29, 1933, in Bardstown to the late Charles Raymond Janes, Sr. and Anna Lee Nally Janes. He was a U.S. Army veteran who proudly served during the Korean War Conflict. He was a 50-year valued member of American Legion Post 121. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and was a retired 39-year employee of Barton Distillery. He loved his family unconditionally, especially his grandchildren. They were his pride and joy.

His passing has left a void that can never be filled, but his love for his family will never die, nor will our love for him. He truly was the man, the myth, the legend, and was one of a kind.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Christine Hagan Janes; one son, Joseph Vincent Greenwell; one great-grandson, Tyler Unseld; five sisters, Betty Ann Borders, Theresa Inmon, Pauline Price, Margaret Sea and Louise Bryant; four brothers, Frank Janes, Henry Janes, Ivan Janes and Clarence Janes.

He is survived by four daughters, Diane (John) Unseld and Marlene (Dada Smith) Greenwell, both of Bardstown, Faye (Ben Pardieu) Janes of Lexington and Mona (Danny) Allen of Bardstown; one son, Charlie Janes of Lexington; one daughter-in-law, Judy (Butch Hummel) Greenwell of Canada; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2024, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 20224, and 8:30-10:30 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a 5:30 p.m. Thursday prayer service followed by an American Legion service.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Jeffrey Greenwell, Jason Unseld, Chad Unseld, Christopher Allen, Chase Allen, and great-grandson, Tanner Culver.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Guthrie Opportunity Center.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-