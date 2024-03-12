Obituary: William James ‘Bill’ Semonin III, 93, of Bardstown

William James “Bill” Semonin, III, 93, of Bardstown, formerly of Matthews, N.C., died Sunday, March 10, 2024, at his home. He was born June 3, 1930, in Louisville. He was a former president and co-owner of Lisco Fabrication Co. in Louisville. He served honorably in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He fought as a pilot and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross. He earned the rank of Colonel. He later served in the Kentucky National Guard as a wing commander, earning the rank of Brigadier General with 22 years of military service. He was of the Episcopalian faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Salley Lee Scoggan Semonin Schober and William James Semonin; and one grandson, Luke Smith.

Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Margaret “Margie” Thompson Semonin; two daughters, Sarah Wood Kitzmiller (John) of Cincinnati and Alice Smith of Louisville; one stepson, Jeffrey “Jeff” Thompson (Brenda) of Bardstown; four granddaughters, Valerie (Eric), Margot (Sean), Suzanne, and Sarah (Jake); and two great-grandchildren, Leo and Maeve.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2024, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating. Burial is in the St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery where military honors will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2024, at the funeral home.

His grandchildren will serve as urnbearers.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

