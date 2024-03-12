Obituary: Charles Sterling Atwell, 58, Bardstown

Charles Sterling Atwell, 58, of Bardstown, died Sunday, March 10, 2024, at Norton Hospital in Louisville. He was born March 9, 1966, in Louisville to the late James Garfield Atwell and Opal Christine White Atwell. He was currently employed at Ballard Trucking in Bardstown.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Christa Coleman; and one sister, Deborah Bradley.

Survivors include his wife, Jo Ann Atwell of Raywick; one daughter, Maggie Atwell (Steven Fisher) of Raywick; one son, Charles Adam Atwell (Amanda Jo Benningfield) of Raywick; six sisters, Georgie Danewood (Weldon) and Cathy Elliott (Timmy), both of Louisville, Darlene Caldwell of Calvary, Teresa Rawlings of Lebanon, Susie Caldwell of Taylorsville and Ronda Bland (Kevin) of Calvary; one brother, Jimmy Caldwell of Calvary; and four grandchildren, Peyton Stumph, Hadley Fisher, Kinsley Fisher, and Quinley Fisher.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2024, at Bosley Funeral Home in Lebanon with burial in Holy Name of Mary Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2024, at the funeral home.

Bosley Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.

