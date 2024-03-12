Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, March 11, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Monday, March 11, 2024

Thomas James Thomas, 34, Bardstown, fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment, first-degree; reckless driving; no registration plates; speeding, 26 mph or more over limit; no insurance; criminal mischief, second-degree. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 1:32 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Connie Sue Hardin, 59, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession of drug paraphernalia; disregarding a stop sign. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 2:05 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

Edgar Andreas Morales, 23, Bardstown, giving officer false identifying information; possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession of drug paraphernalia;p serving parole violation warrant; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Booked at 2:12 a.m. Monday, ,March 11, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

Grantwan Toree Gilbert, 33, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession of handgun by a convicted felon; theft of identity o another without consent; failure to appear; hitchhiking. Bond is $250 unsecured. Booked at 5:42 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

Brittany Dayale Brewer, 34, Bardstown, possession controled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine) (2 counts); possession drug paraphernalia; promoting contraband, first-degree; failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 6:08 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

Jason Daniel Pierce, 40, Bloomfield, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 4:44 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Matthew David Vaughn, 21, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $203 cash. Booked at 6:35 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tony Eugene Henley Jr., 36, Louisville, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 9:52 p.m. Monday, ,March 11, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Margaret Ann Lawson, 57, Bloomfield, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 11:17 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

-30-