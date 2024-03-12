Obituary: Michaella Cronin SCN, 99, Nazareth

Michaella Cronin SCN, 99, of Nazareth, died Monday, March 11, 2024, at Nazareth. She was the former Sister James Marguerite and was born Aug. 27, 1924, in Lexington to Michael James and Margaret Mary. She was a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 69 years.

She was the youngest of six children. Her first visit to Nazareth was at six weeks old. Her family came to Nazareth to visit their oldest daughter, James Patrick, SCN. She was educated by the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, and she spent her summers at Camp Maria in Maryland, where she said the seeds of her religious vocation were nourished, and where she made her decision to become an SCN.

Her earliest ministries were in education. She taught primary grades in Ohio, Kentucky, Mississippi, Arkansas, Massachusetts, Tennessee, and Maryland. She served as a school secretary at Mother Catherine Spalding School in Helen, Maryland, and later as the assistant principal. She was the librarian at Little Flower School in Great Mills, Md., from 1993-1997.

In addition to teaching, she served as the pastoral associate at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Lexington Park, Md. She served her SCN Community as the associate director for Camp Maria Retreat Center in Leonardtown, Md. from 1997-2008 and as a volunteer for the Nazareth Retreat Center from 2008-2020.

She is survived by her extended family, her dear friend, Carol McKean SCN, and her religious community, the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth.

The wake is 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2024. The Funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 14, 2024 at St. Vincent Church at Nazareth with burial in the Nazareth Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be sent to the Office of Mission Advancement, PO Box 9, Nazareth, Ky., 40048.

Funeral Arrangements are being handled by Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

