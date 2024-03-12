Obituary: Larry B. Richardson, 74, Albuquerque, N.M.

Larry B. Richardson, 74, of Albuquerque, N.M., died Sunday, March 3, 2024. He was born April 13, 1949, in Bloomfield. He was a member of the American Legion Post #99 in Albuquerque. He was a retired veteran of the U.S. Air Force with 31 years of service.

LARRY B. RICHARDSON

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie Burtis and Irene Brown Richardson; one sister, Jessie Faye Eply; and one brother, Edgar T. Richardson.

He is survived by his wife, Inez Richardson of Albuquerque, N.M.; two daughters, Linda (Tony) Boyd of Dallas and Michelle Geronimo of Seattle; two stepsons, John Romero of Oxnard, Calif. and Mark Romero of Albuquerque, N.M.; two sisters, Jean (Sonny) Green and Shelby Smith, both of Bardstown; one brother, Forrest “Pete” Richardson of Jeffersontown; three grandchildren, Gabriella Renee Woods, Anthony Joseph Geronimo, and Mario Alexander Geronimo; and one great-granddaughter, Rory Renee Woods.

The funeral is noon Saturday, March 16, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Highview Cemetery in Chaplin.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 16, 2024, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

