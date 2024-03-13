Obituary: Guy Philip Mouser, 65, New Haven

Guy Philip Mouser, 65, of New Haven, died Monday, March 11, 2024, at his home peacefully with his wife and family by his side. He was born July 14, 1958, in Bardstown to the late Joseph Edward Mouser and Martha Frances Bowling Mouser.

GUY PHILIP MOUSER

He was owner and operator of Guys Building Supply of New Haven. He was a loving husband, son, brother and friend. He was a great businessman and a very charitable person. He was a great storyteller who coached various sports. He loved country music. He was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church.

In addition to his father, Joe Eddie “Q Ball”, he was preceded in death by one niece, Kayla Brown; one nephew, Gerald Mouser; and one brother-in-law, John Wayne Brown.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Connie Ann Mouser of New Haven; his mother, Frances B. Mouser of New Haven; one daughter, Deirtre “Dee” Hernandez of Louisville; five sisters, Lois Ann Cecil (Tommy), Nini Moore (Joe), Jeaneane Thompson (J.H.), Celie Sims (John A.), and Fran Brown; 11 brothers, Tommy Mouser (Martha), Don Mouser (Letha), Chad Mouser (Ann), Marvin Mouser, Mike Mouser (Karen), Wally Mouser, Garland Mouser, Errol Mouser (Johnye), Bernie Mouser (Kim), and Robert Mouser (Melanie); one granddaughter, Ciara Nicloe Hunt; and one great-grandson, Castiel “Cass”; and several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2024, at St. Catherine Catholic Church with the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2024, and 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2024, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel in New Haven with a 5 p.m. Friday prayer service.

In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to St. Ann’s Catholic School in Howardstown.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

