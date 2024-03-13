Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Raymond Jacob Settles, 23, Bardstown, possession of marijuana; possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin). Released on recognizance. Booked at 1:11 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Adriana Chanelle Maldonado, 24, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury. Bond is $2,000 unsecured. Booked at 2:31 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jonathan Michael Mulvaney, 38, Shepherdsville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 12:19 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

Stevette Bowman Hutchins, 53, Bardstown, no registration receipt; no registration plates; operating on a suspended license; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to surrender revoked or suspended license; improper equipment. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

Matthew Dwayne Upson, 27, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $353 cash. Booked at 7:18 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

Stephen Elliott Jewell, 45, Willisburg, theft of the identity of another without consent; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to less than 5 pounds); non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (2 counts); serving parole violation warrant. Bond is $260 cash.

Toshia Michelle Byers, 29, Louisa, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession drug paraphernalia. No bond. Booked at 11:16 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Erika Danielle Hamilton, 27, Springfield, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; tampering with physical evidence; possession drug paraphernalia. No bond. Booked at 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-