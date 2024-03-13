Obituary: Edna Ray Cheek, 100, Bloomfield

Edna Ray Cheek, 100, of Bloomfield, died Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Landmark of Bardstown. She was born Dec. 29, 1923, in Washington County to the late Roy and Athenea Coulter Burns. She was a homemaker. She was a retired employee of Alhome Windows and Doors and was a member of the Little Union Baptist Church. She loved her family and her church dearly.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roscoe Cheek; one daughter, Barbara Cheek; one brother, Harold (Hazel) Burns; one sister, Lucille (Kenneth) Shewmaker; and one granddaughter, Maria Cecil.

She is survived by three sons, Bymun Cheek and Billy (Karen) Cheek, both of Bloomfield, and Donald Ray (Kim) Cheek of Bardstown; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2024, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Will Sipes and Bro. Jeff McCarty officiating. Burial is in Highland Memory Gardens.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2024, and 9-11 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

