Obituary: William ‘Bill’ Morris Breeden, 78, Bardstown

William “Bill” Morris Breeden, 78, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Baptist East Hospital in Louisville. He was born April 6, 1945, to the late Hubert Russel and Mildred Angela Stumph Breeden. He was a retired plant manager for Fontaine and a former employee of Trailmobile, Ravens, and Talbert. He was a member of Whiskey City Cruisers. He loved to play golf and was a member of Mill Creek Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Myrtle “Sissy” Goodpaster and Carolyn Trent; two brothers James “Buddy” Breeden, and Hubert Russel Breeden Jr.

He is survived by his loving wife Doris Mattingly Breeden; two sons, Scott (Sharon) Breeden of Lancaster, Penn. and Brad (Liz) Breeden of Greenfield, Ind.; three sisters, Millie (Gary) Bowman, Peggy Borland and Debbie (William Arnold “Bees”) Ingram, all of Cox’s Creek; two brothers, Gary Wayne (Marlene) Breeden and Joe Breeden, both of Cox’s Creek; four grandchildren, Eric, Evan, Jackson, and William; and his extended family Jimmy Mudd, Ivo Mudd, Diane Clark, Dana Roby, Debbie Green, and Donna Gentry.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2024, at Mill Creek Baptist Church with Bro. Ray Johnson officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2024, at the church.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

