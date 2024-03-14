Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Matthew Tyler Johnson, 31, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 11:42 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Vance Christian Williams, 33, Bardstown, failure to appear; parole violation (for felony offense). Bond is $405 cash. Booked at 11:48 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2024, by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Christopher Wayne Jackson, 29, Magnolia, probation violation (for technical violation). Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 12:54 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Jonathan Aaron Vance, 29, Springfield, failure to appear. Bond is $189 cash. Booked at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2024, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Claudia Celeste Goff, 24, Springfield, failure to appear. Bond is $45 cash. Booked at 1:44 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tina Marie Martin, 53, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 1:53 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office

Nicholas Gavin Pullen, 26, Glendale, burglary, second-degree; criminal mischief, third-degree; wanton endangerment, second-degree; intimidating a witness in the legal process. No bond. Booked at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-