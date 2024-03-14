Thursday, March 14th, 2024 | Posted by

Video: NC Sheriff discusses recent scams on WBRT’s ‘Bradford & Brooks’

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO
STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, March 13, 2024 — Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa was the guest on WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show to discuss recent scams that have recently taken advantage of Nelson County residents in the recent past. Sheriff Pineiroa shares tips for keeping safe and avoiding scammers who contact you by text, telephone or email. Running time: About 42 minutes.

