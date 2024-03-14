Obituary: Jerry Hicks, 81, Bardstown

Jerry Hicks, 81, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Nov. 30, 1942, in Muskegon, Mich. He was a U.S. Navy officer and veteran. He worked for Corning Ware in California and Kansas City. He also worked for the federal government. He was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and an endless volunteer and contributed to many organizations.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Margaret Hicks.

He is survived by three sisters, Rosemary Baunach, Christie Barajas and Sally Hicks-Lisemby; two brothers, Timothy Lee Hicks and Brian William Hicks; and several nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2024, at the Shrine of St. Martin of Tours in Louisville with the Rev. Paul Beach officiating. Burial is in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Muskegon, Mich., at a later date.

Visitation is 3-5 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to Our Daily Bread or the Navy Seal Foundation.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-