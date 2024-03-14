Obituary: Irma Jean Greene, 80, Bardstown

Irma Jean Greene, 80, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at Baptist Health Hardin. She was born May 3, 1943, in Bloomfield to the late Jessie Burtis and Irene Brown Richardson. She was a retired employee of Owens-Illinois and was a member of Wickland Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Jessie Faye Eply; and two brothers, Edgar T. Richardson and Larry B. Richardson.

She is survived by her husband of 39 years, James R. “Sonny” Greene; one daughter, Stacey (Troy) Conder of Bardstown; three stepchildren, Bobby (Lesley) Greene of Louisville, Shonnie Greene of Springfield and Sharron Beth (Jason) Kirtley of Texas; one sister, Shelby Smith of Bardstown; one brother, Forrest “Pete” Richardson of Jeffersontown; two grandchildren, Josh (Millicent) Conder and Chance Conder (Shelby Rosel), both of Bardstown;

seven stepgrandchildren, Amanda, Austin, Jared, Houston, Erin, Eli and Parker; one great-grandchild due in May; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Gene Smith and Josh Conder officiating. Burial is in the Highview Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 20224, and noon to 2 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

