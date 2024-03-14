Obituary: Mary Otis Howell Jenkins, 83, Hodgenville

Mary Otis Howell Jenkins, 83, of Hodgenville, died Thursday, March 14, 2024, at her home with her family by her side. She was born July 8, 1940, in LaRue County to the late Otis and Ontalee Payton Howell. She worked at the LaRue County Courthouse as county clerk, She was a member of Hodgenville Christian Church.

She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Charles Jenkins of Hodgenville; one daughter, Perri Druen; one son, Matthew William Druen; one sister, Phyllis Howell; one brother, James M. “Jim” (Joann) Howell; two grandchildren, Claire Kearns and Caroline Kearns; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, the services will be privaate.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home in Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements.

-30-