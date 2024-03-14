Obituary: Michael Steven Blandford, 57

Michael Steven Blandford, 57, died Thursday, March 14, 2024, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born June 9, 1966, in Lebanon to Sandra Helm Blandford and the late Michael Hamilton “Mike” Blandford.

MICHAEL STEVEN BLANDFORD

Survivors include one daughter, Amanda Blandford of Lebanon; his mother, Sandra Helm Blandford of Lebanon; one sister, Beth (Jeff) Barnett of Harrodsburg; one brother, Todd (Rhonda) Blandford of Bardstown; one grandson, Raylan Snow of Lebanon; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Lebanon with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2024, at the Bosley Funeral Home in Lebanon.

The Bosley Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.

-30-