Obituary: Evonna Gail Gowen, 70, Elizabethtown

Evonna Gail Gowen, 70, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at her home with familyi by her side. She was born Nov. 11, 1953, in LaRue County.

She was an outstanding home builder. She was owner and operator of Going Home Construction of Elizabethtown. She was a Christian by faith.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Avis Morgan Gowen; one son, Christopher Metclaf; and one brother, Ralf Gowen.

She is survived by one son, Dustin Coffman; her father, Bobby (Estelle) Gowen; one sister, Belinda (Jim) Veluzat; three brothers, Greg (Nelda) Gowen, Gary Gowen, and Mitchel Hefley; four grandchildren, Zack Metcalf, Lexie Coffman, Morgan Coffman, and Clay Coffman; a special cousin, best friend and caregiver, Rita Abell; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

There was a private graveside service.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of services.

