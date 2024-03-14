Obituary: Gary W. Milby, 73, Hodgenville

Gary W. Milby, 73, of Hodgenville, died Thursday, March 14, 2024, at Hosparus Unit in Louisville. He was born Feb. 19, 1951, to the late, Foster Thomas and Mary Lois Foster Milby.

He was a Christian by faith. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He retired from Transamerica Insurance Company as a manager.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Marcey D. Milby of Hodgenville; one daughter Tonya (Mike) Gregory of Crestwood; one son, Adam W. (Lori Jo) Milby of Lebanon; his stepfather, Jo Elmer Holbert; three grandchildren, Mason Gregory, Preston Milby, and Addison Milby; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family has chosen a private service. Condolences may be sent to the family.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of services.

