Baptist Health to accept Humana Medicare Advantage effective April 1, 2024

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, March 14, 2024 — Baptist Health Medical Group has reached a multi-year agreement with Humana Medicare Advantage, in addition to commercial insurance plans, effective April 1, 2024.

The new contract with Humana means that all Baptist Health hospitals, physicians, clinics, and outpatient facilities are in network with Humana. Baptist Health Medical Group had been out of network with Humana since Sept. 22, 2023.

“We are committed to improving the health of our communities and our goal is to ensure every patient gets the high-quality, timely care needed,” said Isaac J. Myers II, MD, chief health integration officer of Baptist Health and president of the Baptist Health Medical Group.

Baptist Health Medical Group brings together Baptist Health’s employed providers into one comprehensive, multispecialty network serving Kentucky, Indiana and neighboring states. Backed by the Baptist Health system of hospitals and led by experienced physicians who are distinguished in their fields, the growing network encompasses more than 1,750 employed providers, including approximately 820 physicians and 950 advanced practice clinicians. The Medical Group offers care in 74 specialties.

In addition to physician practices, Baptist Health Medical Group includes Virtual Care (telehealth) and occupational medicine, sports medicine and physical therapy clinics. The Medical Group also has a network of Urgent Care locations and a pair of Baptist Health ER & Urgent Care locations – each a free-standing, full-service emergency room and walk-in clinic with one in Jeffersonville and the other in Louisville.

-30-