Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, March 14, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Thursday, March 14, 2024

Thomas Jerome Mudd, 59, Bardstown, criminal trespassing, second-degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place; disorderly conduct, second-degree. Bond total is $1,000 cash. Booked at 12:08 a.m. Thursday, March 14, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Ricky Leroy Potter, 37, Bardstown, disorderly conduct, second-degree; violation of conditions of release; obscuring the identity of a machine, $500 to less than $1,000 value; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); no registration plates; no insurance; criminal trespassing, third-degree; operating on a suspended license. Bond is $10,250 cash. Booked at 4:37 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jennifer Anne Potter, 33, Bardstown, violations of condition of release; disorderly conduct, second-degree; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); resisting arrest; criminal trespassing, third-degree. Bond total is $2,750 cash. Booked at 4:40 a.m. Thursday, March 14, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Samantha Paige Brothers, 29, Boston, criminal trespassing, third-degree. No bond. Booked at 8:33 a.m. Thursday, March 14, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jessica Lynn Saunders, 29, New Haven, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 11:44 a.m. Thursday, March 14, 2024, by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Scott Little, 45, Jackson, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 12:28 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2024, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Todd Yates, 73, Taylorsville, failure to appear (2 counts); wanton endangerment, first-degree, police officer; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); tampering with physical evidence; criminal mischief, first-degree; reckless driving; persistent felony offender, first-degree; no insurance; no registration plates; speeding 26 mph or more over speed limit; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot). Bond total is $51,165 cash. Booked at 2:44 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brittany Nichole Johnson, 35, Chaplin, failure to appear. Bond is $303 cash. Booked at 3:38 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Samantha Paige Brothers, 29, Boston, disorderly conduct, second-degree. No bond. Booked at 9:31 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Andrew Lee McDonald, 45, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 9:48 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-