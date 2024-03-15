Obituary: Shirley A. Quist, 75, Bardstown

Shirley A. Quist, 75, of Bardstown, died Thursday, March 14, 2024, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born May 10, 1948, in Rock Island, Ill.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Quist; one grandson, Zachary Daniel Abbott; and her parents, Eddie and June Biggs.

She is survived by her three children, Tammy (Dr. Terry) Marmon of Florida, Troy (Kris) Quist of Cox’s Creek, and Tina (Tracy) Ziegler of Largo, Fla.; three sisters, Vicki Kent of Chiefland, Fla, Sheila Young of Phoenix, Ariz, and Mary Lucas of Chesterfield, Va.; seven grandchildren, Marshall Popp, Alyssa Marmon, Lake Quist, Willow Quist, and Clay Quist; and three great-grandchildren.

Cremation was chosen.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-