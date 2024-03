Patrick M. Lee, 61, of Bardstown, died Thursday, March 14, 2024, at his home. He was born Jan. 2, 1963, in Castro Valley, Calif.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Jacquelyn “Jackie” Lee.

He is survived by one daughter, Amanda Elizabeth Spanel of Hanford, Calif.; and his father, Gilbert E. “Skip” Lee Jr. of Bardstown.

Cremation was chosen with no services.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-