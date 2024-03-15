Obituary: Rev. Eileen V. Mortimer Montgomery, 76, Bardstown

Rev. Eileen V. Mortimer Montgomery, 76, of Bardstown, a native of Coral Gables, Fla., died Wednesday March 13, 2024, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born July 12, 1947, in Delaware County, Penn.

She loved spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family and friends were very important to her. She was a member for over 60 years of Concept Therapy Institute, and President of Spiritual Path Spiritualist Church.

REV. EILEEN V. MORTIMER MONTGOMERY

She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William R. Montgomery.

She is survived by her four daughters, Bridget (Michael) Dent of Moorfield, West Va., Virginia (Steven) Hudachek and Cheryl (Timothy) Bradley, both of Alliance, Ohio, and Amy Montgomery of Bardstown; nine grandchildren, Joshua Lilly, Patrick Miku, Robert Lilly, Megan Miku, Gwendolyn Miku, Serrell Lilly, Paige Lilly, Natasha Miku, and Jason Lilly; four great-grandchildren, Michael Miku, Dazariah Banks, Kent Richards, and Remington Lilly; and two cousins, Phillip Mortimer and Joseph Kane and their families

Cremation was chosen, and services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Spiritual Path Spiritualist Church or plant a tree in her memory.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

‘ ‘

-30-