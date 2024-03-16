Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, March 15, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Friday, March 15, 2024

Darrick Lamonte Frazier Jr., 28, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 9:19 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Marcus Lavaughn Williams, 22, Louisville, no charge information. Booked at 9:22 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Douglas Settles Jr., 41, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 9:49 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Terry Wayne Johnson, 45, Bardstown, contempt of court; probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $250,000 cash. Booked at 11:37 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Casandra Marie Smith, 34, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no insurance card; no registration receipt. No bond. Booked at 9:08 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Ricardo M. Gray, 29, Bardstown, speeding, 26 mph or more over speed limit; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); reckless driving; driving too fast for traffic conditions; wanton endangerment, first-degree – police officer; wanton endangerment, first-degree; disregarding traffic control device – traffic light; leaving the scene of an accident; receiving stolen property; no seat belts; criminal mischief, first-degree; operating on a suspended license; disregarding stop sign. No bond. Booked at 9:19 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

