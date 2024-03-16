Friday afternoon police chase of stolen truck ends after hitting school bus

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, March 15, 2024 — A Bardstown man who stole a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was injured Friday afternoon following a police chase that ended when the stolen truck struck a school bus on Louisville Road near Cox’s Creek Elementary School.

According to a press release, Nelson County Dispatch received a report of a truck stolen from the Murphy Oil gas station Friday afternoon at the Bardstown Walmart. The vehicle was observed traveling east on John Rowan Blvd toward Bloomfield Road in a reckless manner.

Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa was driving in the area when the speeding truck passed him. Pineiroa attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop.

The chase turned north when the pickup truck turned onto Louisville Road. Pineiroa radioed dispatchers to advise Cox’s Creek Elementary School of the vehicle driving recklessly their way.

Once the truck passed Cox’s Creek Elementary School, it veered left and struck a Nelson County School bus in the front passenger side before coming to a stop in a fence line.

No children were injured in the incident.

The driver, Ricardo M. Gray, 29, of Bardstown was treated at the scene by Nelson County EMS and transported to Flaget Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Gray was later booked into the Nelson County Jail on charges that include speeding, 26 mph or more over speed limit; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); reckless driving; driving too fast for traffic conditions; wanton endangerment, first-degree – police officer; wanton endangerment, first-degree; disregarding traffic control device – traffic light; leaving the scene of an accident; receiving stolen property; no seat belts; criminal mischief, first-degree; operating on a suspended license; disregarding stop sign.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Nelson County EMS and Nelson County Fire.

